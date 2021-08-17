Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of CNTA stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $20.67. 304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,851. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $18.13 and a 52 week high of $26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 16.53 and a current ratio of 16.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.91.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CNTA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.