CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) PT Raised to C$2.75

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$2.70 to C$2.75 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CEU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$2.65.

Shares of TSE CEU opened at C$1.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$396.23 million and a P/E ratio of 53.45. CES Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of C$0.64 and a 52-week high of C$2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.76.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 49,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.95, for a total value of C$96,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,004,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,909,578.40. Also, Director John Michael Hooks bought 200,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.99 per share, with a total value of C$398,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,289,026 shares in the company, valued at C$2,565,161.74. Insiders have sold a total of 95,165 shares of company stock valued at $178,025 in the last 90 days.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

