Chain Guardians (CGG) Trading Down 12.1% Over Last 7 Days

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 17th. Chain Guardians has a total market cap of $12.27 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chain Guardians coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000929 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Chain Guardians has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chain Guardians alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00059828 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00016020 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.22 or 0.00884804 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00048854 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.11 or 0.00159822 BTC.

Chain Guardians Profile

Chain Guardians is a coin. It launched on March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,277,799 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Chain Guardians Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain Guardians directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chain Guardians should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chain Guardians using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chain Guardians Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chain Guardians and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.