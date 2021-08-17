Challenger Energy Group’s (CEG) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
Shares of CEG opened at GBX 1.84 ($0.02) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Challenger Energy Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 3.40 ($0.04). The firm has a market cap of £14.52 million and a PE ratio of -0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.34.
Challenger Energy Group Company Profile
