Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $5,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 30.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth $200,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth $486,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 13.1% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 85,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,696,000 after acquiring an additional 9,899 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.43.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $416.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $382.11. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $197.33 and a one year high of $420.25.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.40, for a total value of $712,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 9,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.23, for a total transaction of $3,181,766.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,544,438.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,740 shares of company stock valued at $16,087,405 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

