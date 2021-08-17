Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Given New C$14.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CSH.UN. Scotiabank increased their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of CSH.UN stock opened at C$13.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -705.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.54. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12-month low of C$9.40 and a 12-month high of C$13.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3,221.05%.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

