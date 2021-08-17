Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) will announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Chegg’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.16. Chegg reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chegg will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chegg has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Chegg by 2.7% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Chegg by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chegg by 100.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Chegg by 1.9% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Chegg by 6.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHGG stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.59. The company had a trading volume of 48,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,043. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.84. Chegg has a 12 month low of $62.84 and a 12 month high of $115.21. The company has a current ratio of 18.64, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

