Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the July 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 408,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CADMF opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.35. Chemesis International has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $0.90.

Get Chemesis International alerts:

About Chemesis International

Chemesis International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products in California, Puerto Rico, and Colombia. It offers various types of extractions, formulations, and products specializing in BHO extraction, alcohol extraction, and CO2 extraction.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemesis International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemesis International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.