Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the July 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 408,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CADMF opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.35. Chemesis International has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $0.90.
About Chemesis International
