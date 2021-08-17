Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth $50,000. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.73. The stock had a trading volume of 10,919,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,331,908. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.80 billion, a PE ratio of 53.88, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Argus increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.41.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.