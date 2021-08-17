China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of China National Building Material from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBUMY opened at $65.21 on Tuesday. China National Building Material has a one year low of $52.12 and a one year high of $82.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.38.

China National Building Material Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in cement, new materials, and engineering services businesses. The company operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete, New materials, Engineering services, and Others. It produces and sells cement, concrete, and glass fiber, as well as composite and lightweight building materials.

