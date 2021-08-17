China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 112,400 shares, an increase of 76.5% from the July 15th total of 63,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

CSUAY opened at $7.97 on Tuesday. China Shenhua Energy has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.28.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.133 per share. This represents a yield of 12.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. China Shenhua Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.38%.

Separately, DBS Vickers downgraded shares of China Shenhua Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

China Shenhua Energy Company Profile

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants, metallurgical and coal chemical producers, and provincial/regional electric grid companies.

