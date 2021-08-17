ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 575 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 23,717 shares.The stock last traded at $37.27 and had previously closed at $39.19.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.82.
The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $1.5679 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMOS)
ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.
