ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 575 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 23,717 shares.The stock last traded at $37.27 and had previously closed at $39.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $1.5679 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 67,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 13,579 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 2nd quarter valued at about $991,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 173.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 27,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 17,728 shares during the last quarter. 6.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMOS)

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.

