Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Chorus Aviation in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Chorus Aviation’s FY2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$5.40 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday. CIBC dropped their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.43.

CHR opened at C$3.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.64. Chorus Aviation has a 1 year low of C$2.12 and a 1 year high of C$5.34. The firm has a market cap of C$708.83 million and a P/E ratio of 32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$199.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$222.00 million.

In related news, Director Richard Douglas Falconer bought 103,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.81 per share, with a total value of C$496,175.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,200 shares in the company, valued at C$664,451.78.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

