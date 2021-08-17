Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 5.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Chubb by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,980,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,802,000 after buying an additional 20,282 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 3,120.0% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Chubb by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB stock opened at $184.23 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $111.93 and a 52-week high of $184.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on CB. Argus upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.06.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,506. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.92, for a total transaction of $660,358.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,080 shares of company stock worth $2,535,281 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

