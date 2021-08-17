Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) Shares Sold by Trellus Management Company LLC

Trellus Management Company LLC reduced its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,559 shares during the quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings in Churchill Capital Corp IV were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Churchill Capital Corp IV by 785.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCIV stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.83. 7,534,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,654,932. Churchill Capital Corp IV has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $64.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.57.

Churchill Capital Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

