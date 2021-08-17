CIBC Reiterates Neutral Rating for Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI)

CIBC reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FVI. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Pi Financial upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$11.25 price objective (down from C$12.50) on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Monday, July 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$8.34.

FVI opened at C$5.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94. The stock has a market cap of C$1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of C$5.18 and a 1 year high of C$12.61.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

