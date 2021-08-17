CIBC Trims Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Target Price to C$45.00

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AGGZF. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ag Growth International from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial downgraded Ag Growth International to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.20.

AGGZF stock opened at $21.39 on Friday. Ag Growth International has a 12-month low of $19.57 and a 12-month high of $37.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.91.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

