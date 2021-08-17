Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cigna by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,156,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,788 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cigna during the first quarter worth $288,753,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 664.9% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 617,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $149,160,000 after purchasing an additional 536,363 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Cigna by 77.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $287,355,000 after purchasing an additional 520,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 27.8% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,858,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $449,363,000 after purchasing an additional 403,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI opened at $210.90 on Tuesday. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,252.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.16.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

