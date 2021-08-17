Citadel Advisors LLC Buys 17,517 Shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 18.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 112,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,517 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SP Plus were worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 11,966 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SP Plus by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after buying an additional 49,504 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SP Plus by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 580,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,047,000 after buying an additional 74,387 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in SP Plus during the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 41,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get SP Plus alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on SP. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of SP Plus in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SP Plus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

SP stock opened at $29.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.20. The stock has a market cap of $678.69 million, a P/E ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. SP Plus Co. has a 12 month low of $16.67 and a 12 month high of $36.71.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.25. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.93 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SP Plus Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP).

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.