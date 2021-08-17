Citadel Advisors LLC Has $3.05 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC)

Citadel Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 1.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 4.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 48.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 10.5% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter.

VTC stock opened at $92.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.15. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $88.26 and a 1-year high of $94.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

