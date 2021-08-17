Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Invesco China Technology ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 1,964.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period.

Get Invesco China Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA CQQQ opened at $66.76 on Tuesday. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $66.06 and a 52 week high of $108.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.16.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.