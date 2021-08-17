Citadel (CTL) Market Cap Tops $146,668.20

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. During the last week, Citadel has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Citadel has a market cap of $146,668.20 and $7.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Citadel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 50.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 258.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About Citadel

Citadel (CRYPTO:CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Buying and Selling Citadel

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Citadel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Citadel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

