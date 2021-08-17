Civic (CVC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $72.46 Million

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Civic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000671 BTC on exchanges. Civic has a market capitalization of $202.09 million and $72.46 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Civic has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00057869 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00015255 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.50 or 0.00841870 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00046783 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.38 or 0.00100939 BTC.

Civic Profile

Civic (CRYPTO:CVC) is a coin. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 coins. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . Civic’s official website is www.civic.com . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

Civic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

