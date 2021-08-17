CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Issues Earnings Results

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.45), Fidelity Earnings reports. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 97.53%.

NASDAQ:CLSK traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.74. The stock had a trading volume of 82,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,127. CleanSpark has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $42.60. The firm has a market cap of $372.64 million, a PE ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 5.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.61.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

In related news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $114,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,017.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CleanSpark stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) by 867.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,359 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.06% of CleanSpark worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc offers advanced energy software and control technology that enables a plug-and-play enterprise solution to modern energy challenges. Its services consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, Microgrid design and engineering, Microgrid consulting services, and turn-key Microgrid implementation services.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.