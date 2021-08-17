Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) Trading 6.1% Higher

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) shares traded up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.37 and last traded at $4.37. 2,417 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,384,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.55.

Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $31.22 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAAS. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cloopen Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,279,000. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloopen Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,676,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cloopen Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,715,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloopen Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,445,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Cloopen Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cloopen Group

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

