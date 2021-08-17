Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a decline of 55.7% from the July 15th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.98. The stock had a trading volume of 763 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,498. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.67 and a 1-year high of $12.41.

Get Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0967 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th.

In other Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund news, insider Clough Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $59,450.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have bought a total of 6,150 shares of company stock worth $73,143 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLV. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $363,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.