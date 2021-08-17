Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 117,900 shares, an increase of 72.6% from the July 15th total of 68,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 341,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 22.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter.

GLO stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,279. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $8.74 and a 1 year high of $13.14.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1087 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

