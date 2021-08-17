CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 63.6% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CLST stock opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. CLST has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $2.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.17.

CLST Company Profile

CLST Holdings, Inc has no business operations. The company was formerly known as CellStar Corporation and changed its name to CLST Holdings, Inc in March 2007. CLST Holdings, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Dallas, Texas. CLST Holdings, Inc is in liquidation.

