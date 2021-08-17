CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 63.6% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CLST stock opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. CLST has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $2.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.17.
CLST Company Profile
Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?
Receive News & Ratings for CLST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.