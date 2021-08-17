CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Holdings Boosted by Intermede Investment Partners Ltd

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 982,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,903 shares during the period. CME Group comprises approximately 4.8% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $208,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 370.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 33.3% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.57.

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $6,114,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,699,378.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,092 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total transaction of $881,048.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,481 shares in the company, valued at $9,146,584.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,092 shares of company stock worth $8,509,419. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME stock traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.85. 37,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,317. The firm has a market cap of $73.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.89 and a twelve month high of $221.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.90.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

