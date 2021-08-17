Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Co-Diagnostics Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company. It develops, manufactures and markets a new, state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company’s technology is utilized for tests which are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also uses proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers. Co-Diagnostics Inc. is based in UT, United States. “

Shares of CODX stock opened at $11.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $326.23 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of -3.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.94. Co-Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $20.69.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 65.33% and a net margin of 47.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that Co-Diagnostics will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Reed L. Benson sold 108,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $924,089.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Co-Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Co-Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Co-Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Co-Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. 30.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and liquid biopsy test for cancer screening.

