Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cocrystal Pharma had a negative return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 479.05%.
Cocrystal Pharma stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.06. 1,856,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,104,172. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.18. The firm has a market cap of $103.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.23. Cocrystal Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $3.46.
COCP has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cocrystal Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.
About Cocrystal Pharma
Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.
