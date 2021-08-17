Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cocrystal Pharma had a negative return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 479.05%.

Cocrystal Pharma stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.06. 1,856,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,104,172. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.18. The firm has a market cap of $103.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.23. Cocrystal Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $3.46.

COCP has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cocrystal Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cocrystal Pharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 109,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Cocrystal Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cocrystal Pharma

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

