Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) PT Raised to C$135.00 at TD Securities

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CGEAF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cogeco Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.29.

Shares of CGEAF stock remained flat at $$95.31 on Tuesday. Cogeco Communications has a twelve month low of $69.98 and a twelve month high of $98.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.30.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

