Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Cogent Biosciences stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,076. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.48. Cogent Biosciences has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $14.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 3.04.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cogent Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.55.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies to treat genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.