Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) by 5.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 152,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,740 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund were worth $4,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 10,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.28. 390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,182. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.08. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.53 and a 1-year high of $32.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%.

About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

