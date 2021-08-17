Colliers Securities Weighs in on Sientra, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Sientra in a report released on Thursday, August 12th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Sientra’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.98) EPS.

Get Sientra alerts:

SIEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink set a $8.24 target price on shares of Sientra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Sientra from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.19.

NASDAQ SIEN opened at $6.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.60. The firm has a market cap of $372.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.15. Sientra has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $9.14.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.13). Sientra had a negative net margin of 119.58% and a negative return on equity of 3,502.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of Sientra by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 49,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 11,638 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sientra by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,802,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,306,000 after buying an additional 161,983 shares during the period. Finally, Maven Securities LTD boosted its position in Sientra by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 450,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ronald Menezes bought 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $40,484.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,800 shares in the company, valued at $3,530,484. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.