Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.80.

CMCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet cut Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

CMCO stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,235. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Columbus McKinnon has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $57.06.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 8.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

In other news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 32,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $1,499,993.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 49,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,921.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCO. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 18.9% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 17.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

