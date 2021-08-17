Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CUF.UN. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cominar REIT from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. CIBC reissued a neutral rating and set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Cominar REIT in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Cominar REIT from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

CUF.UN opened at C$11.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$11.00. Cominar REIT has a 52 week low of C$6.97 and a 52 week high of C$11.52. The company has a market cap of C$2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.71, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

