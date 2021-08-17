Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $54.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is engaged in the acquisition of properties which are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is based in Franklin, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of NYSE CHCT opened at $47.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.57, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.49. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $52.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.06.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 25.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.433 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 83.98%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHCT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 102,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,826,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 315,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 110,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 30,815 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

