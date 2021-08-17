Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Companhia Paranaense de Energia is involved in the Utilities Industry. They are a fully integrated electric power company that is involved in the generation, distributionand transmission of electricity. “

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL stock opened at $5.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 818.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,769 shares during the period. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

