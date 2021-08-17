Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Sets New 1-Year High at $27.97

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.97 and last traded at $27.97, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.84.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CODI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.15 and a beta of 1.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.58%. This is a boost from Compass Diversified’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

In related news, insider D Eugene Ewing acquired 2,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $69,052.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 84,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,322,347.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Compass Diversified by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,334,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,888,000 after buying an additional 603,394 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,837,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Compass Diversified by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,111,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,349,000 after buying an additional 264,996 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Compass Diversified by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,808,000 after buying an additional 115,527 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter valued at $2,469,000. 33.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Diversified Company Profile (NYSE:CODI)

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.