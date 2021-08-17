Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Upgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CMP has been the topic of several other reports. CL King raised Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock opened at $67.71 on Tuesday. Compass Minerals International has a fifty-two week low of $54.24 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.23 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 12.84% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 114.3% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 239.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

