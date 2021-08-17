COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) Issues Earnings Results

COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15), Yahoo Finance reports.

COMSovereign stock opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. COMSovereign has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $5.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31.

COMSovereign Company Profile

ComSovereign Holding Corp. designs, develops, markets, and sells technologically-advanced telecom solutions for network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units, and other enterprises worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and sells microwave packet radio equipment, such as backhaul telecom radios that transmit broadband voice, video, and data, as well as enable service providers, government agencies, enterprises, and other organizations to meet their increasing bandwidth requirements rapidly and affordably; and in-band full-duplex and transpositional modulation technologies that alleviate the performance limitations of the principal transmission technologies.

