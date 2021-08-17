Conifer Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (NASDAQ:CNFR)

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Conifer in a report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

NASDAQ CNFR opened at $2.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.19 million, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Conifer has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.82.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.26). Conifer had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $35.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.52 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Conifer stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.41% of Conifer as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

