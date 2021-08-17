ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for ContextLogic in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 13th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for ContextLogic’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen lowered shares of ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ContextLogic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ContextLogic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.64.

Shares of ContextLogic stock opened at $6.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17. ContextLogic has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $32.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.83.

In related news, CAO Brett Just sold 3,083 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $36,132.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,059.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rajat Bahri sold 88,036 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $981,601.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 925,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,314,062.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 331,843 shares of company stock valued at $3,465,190 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 100.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the second quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the first quarter worth $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the second quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

