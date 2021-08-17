ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a reduce rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ContextLogic from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut ContextLogic from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered ContextLogic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ContextLogic from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.64.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WISH opened at $6.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion and a PE ratio of -1.17. ContextLogic has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $32.85.

In other ContextLogic news, CAO Brett Just sold 3,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $36,132.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,059.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 15,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $214,178.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 331,843 shares of company stock worth $3,465,190. 32.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,454,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 1,739.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 162,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 3,131.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 14,405 shares during the last quarter. 53.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.