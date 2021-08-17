ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Trading Up 4.7%

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) shot up 4.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.31 and last traded at $7.19. 845,532 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 33,117,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.87.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WISH. Oppenheimer cut shares of ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen cut shares of ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. William Blair cut shares of ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ContextLogic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.64.

The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.83.

In related news, CAO Brett Just sold 3,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $36,132.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,059.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Pai Liu sold 2,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $27,785.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,320.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 331,843 shares of company stock worth $3,465,190 over the last 90 days. 32.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $547,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,786,000. Apoletto Ltd grew its position in shares of ContextLogic by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apoletto Ltd now owns 5,436,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,594,000 after purchasing an additional 443,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Company Profile (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

