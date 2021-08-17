Contrasting Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) and Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR)

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) and Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Black Stone Minerals and Continental Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Stone Minerals 0 0 0 1 4.00 Continental Resources 3 10 7 0 2.20

Black Stone Minerals currently has a consensus price target of $10.04, indicating a potential upside of 0.35%. Continental Resources has a consensus price target of $34.48, indicating a potential downside of 1.71%. Given Black Stone Minerals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Black Stone Minerals is more favorable than Continental Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Black Stone Minerals and Continental Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Stone Minerals 33.35% 19.35% 11.63% Continental Resources 9.47% 7.09% 3.19%

Volatility & Risk

Black Stone Minerals has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Continental Resources has a beta of 3.35, meaning that its stock price is 235% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Black Stone Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Continental Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Black Stone Minerals pays out 170.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Continental Resources pays out -51.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Black Stone Minerals has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Continental Resources has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.7% of Black Stone Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.2% of Continental Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 21.1% of Black Stone Minerals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 82.4% of Continental Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Black Stone Minerals and Continental Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Stone Minerals $342.75 million 6.09 $121.82 million $0.47 21.28 Continental Resources $2.59 billion 4.99 -$596.87 million ($1.17) -29.98

Black Stone Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Continental Resources. Continental Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Black Stone Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Black Stone Minerals beats Continental Resources on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming. The company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

