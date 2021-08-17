Cordasco Financial Network Purchases 101 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.9% of Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on JNJ. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Shares of JNJ traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.48. The company had a trading volume of 19,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,265,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.88. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $177.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

