Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CNM. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Core & Main currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Core & Main stock opened at $27.53 on Tuesday. Core & Main has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $27.85.

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

