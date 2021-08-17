Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $226,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $393,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $454,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 15.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

TCBK stock opened at $40.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.14. TriCo Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.66. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.71.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 11.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TCBK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. TriCo Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

